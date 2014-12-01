The iPhone 6 Is Killing The Need To Own An iPad

Pocket, a service that lets people save stories and videos to read/watch later, published data on how user habits are changing thanks to the bigger screens on the iPhone 6.

The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen, and the iPhone 6 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen. The iPhone 5S has a 4-inch screen. The iPad Air has a 9.7-inch screen, and the iPad Mini has a 7.9-inch screen.

As you can see in this chart, iPhone 5S users spent just under half of their time reading on the iPad versus the iPhone. But, once they got an iPhone 6, they only spent 28% of their time on the iPad. When they got an iPhone 6 Plus that dropped to just 20% of the time on the iPad.

If this trend holds for other apps and services, it spells doom for the iPad. If someone only needs an iPad 20% of the time, Apple is not going to sell very many iPads.

