Everything We Know About The IPhone 6

In the past few weeks, we’ve gotten a seriously healthy dose of new iPhone gossip.
We’re going to dig into all of it here.
The iPhone 6 is still many months away from release, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start thinking about it.
It's not clear from that photo, but the next iPhone will have a bigger screen. Right now, people are saying it will be a 4.7-inch screen. The current iPhone has a 4-inch screen.
The new iPhone will get a scratch-proof screen made out of sapphire glass. The screen is being made by a manufacturer in Arizona.
We're also expecting Apple to make the phone slimmer. There's gossip that it's going to make the next phone 6 millimeters. The current phone is 7.6 millimeters thin.
We expect Apple to improve the camera. The rumour is that it's still an 8 megapixel camera, but Apple adds stabilisation features to produce better results.
Every year Apple upgrades the chip inside the iPhone making it significantly faster than in the past. We're not sure the iPhone can get much faster, but we're expecting an A8 chip. (Last year was an A7 chip.)
The craziest rumour? Apple is going to release TWO phones. In addition to the 4.7-inch iPhone, there is chatter Apple will release a 5.5-inch phone. This would be a huge change in strategy from Apple.
We're not entirely sure. The easy answer is iPhone 6. But, if Apple is going to have two phones, then it would probably need new names. There's chatter about Apple calling one of the phones the iPhone Air, just like it has a MacBook Air, and iPad Air. Maybe a 5.5-inch iPhone would be called the iPhone Air.
Apple has been buying transit mapping companies. So, we expect Apple to add subway and mass transit directions to Maps. This isn't exactly iPhone 6 specific, but it will probably be out at the same time the new iPhone is out.
Another piece of software that might be tied to the iPhone 6? Healthbook, which is a health oriented application.
Mark Gurman at 9to5Mac has been all over this one. He says Apple is planning to include Healthbook, which would be a way to track your fitness. The iPhone 5S has a 'motion coprocessor' that tracks your movement. It looks like Apple wants to ramp up the fitness stuff, and Healthbook is going be how it does that. It could also work with the forthcoming iWatch.
