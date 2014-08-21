The IPhone 6 Could Have A Protruding Camera Lens That Might Make It Easier To Attach Different Lenses

A protruding camera lens in the latest feature rumoured to be on the iPhone 6, according to a photo on Taiwanese blog Apple Clubfirst reported by 9 to 5 Mac.

The image purports to be a 4.7-inch iPhone 6 with a camera that extends 0.77mm from the phone itself.

It’s unclear how a protruding lens would affect the camera’s overall functionality.

We’ve previously reported that the iPhone 6’s camera will be 10 megapixels, an upgrade from the iPhone 5’s 8-megapixel camera.

A protruding lens could also make it easier for users to attach new lenses to the iPhone 6, enhancing the camera even further. Third-party camera lenses aren’t new. A company called Olloclip has been making interchangeable lenses for the current generation of iPhones.

A patent application in March pointed to Apple working on a way for the iPhone camera to support interchangeable lenses. This recent iPhone 6 leak also appears to have a protruding camera lens.

As with all leaks and patent applications, take this one with a grain of salt. The iPhone is rumoured to come out on Sept. 9. So we’ll have to wait until then to find out what Apple has in store for the iPhone’s camera.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.