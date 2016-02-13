The iPhone 5se and iPad Air 3 go on sale March 18th -- but you won't be able to pre-order them

According to 9to5 Mac the new iPhone 5SE and iPad Air 3 will be released simultaneously on March 18th, three days after Apple unveils them. This is unlike Apple’s usual strategy, which is to put 10 days between a product’s announcement and release, giving people time to preorder them.

The iPhone 5SE will reportedly pack Apple’s latest processor, the A9, and the M9 motion co-processor. This means the phone will have all the same features as its bigger-sized brothers the 6s and 6s plus; including the ability to take Live Photos and have always on “Hey Siri” functionality.

The forthcoming iPad Air 3 appears to follow a similar path, sporting some of the features and design perks of the larger, more powerful iPad Pro. Chief among these updates are the same 4-grill speaker system, and the inclusion of the “Smart Connector” port, which delivers both data and power to accessories that use it.

