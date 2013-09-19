The iPhone 5S Is By Far The Fastest Smartphone In The World, Smoking Samsung's S4

Apple’s iPhone 5S is seriously fast.

After the fingerprint scanning Touch ID, and the new camera, the speed of the 5S is the thing that is sticking out about the phone in reviews.

But how fast is fast?

Anand Lal Shimpi did some thorough testing of the 5S versus other smartphones, and even some tablets.

His results confirm that the iPhone is the fastest phone on the market by a long-shot.

Here’s the results of the SunSpider test, which is a fairly standard test companies try to optimise results for.

Head over to Shimpi’s site for more. He tested the 5S against four different benchmarks, and in each case the 5S was the clear winner >

