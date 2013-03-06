The iPhone 5S Is Coming In August, Says Rene Ritchie

Photo: Business Insider

Apple will release the next iPhone in August, says Rene Ritchie of iMore.Ritchie is one of the most accurate reporters in the world on Apple. When he says it, you can pretty much pencil it into your calendar. Heck, you could probably use a pen. He’s that good.



The iPhone 5S, as Ritchie is calling it, will just be a slight bump over the iPhone 5. The physical design will be the same.

He says the iPhone 5S’s biggest upgrade will be camera quality. Apple is reportedly aiming to improve optics.

For investors, this is discouraging, but not unexpected news. Basically, Apple is going to leave the iPhone design the same.

Ritchie doesn’t have any news about whether or not Apple will release a lower cost iPhone at the same time.

Read more at iMore >

