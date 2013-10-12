The IPhone 5S Has A 'Blue Screen Of Death' Just Like A Windows PC

Apple’s new iPhone 5S has a Blue Screen of Death, just like an old PC running Microsoft Windows. A bunch of users have complained on YouTube, Twitter and various Apple consumer forums that when they use certain apps in iWorks (the iPhone’s spreadsheet and documents apps) the phone freezes, shows a blank blue screen, and then reboots.

Here’s what it looks like:

The glitch was first noted by The Verge, which offered this advice:

One workaround to alleviate the iWork-related reboots is to disable iCloud syncing for Apple’s Pages, Keynote, and Numbers apps.

Here’s a video of the flaw in action (below). You can see others here and here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

