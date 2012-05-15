The iPhone 5 May Be Completely Redesigned

Photo: SW Box

A leaked part suggests that Apple’s next-generation iPhone will feature a complete redesign, reports Cult of Mac.The part is referred to as a “Earphone Jack/ Ear Speaker/ WIFI Cable For iPhone 5,” and it’s unlike any comparable parts appearing in previous iPhones.



This indicates that the next iPhone will look unlike anything we’ve seen yet.

Still, according to Rene Ritchie of iMore, Apple hasn’t decided on a final design for the next iPhone.

Could it look like these iPhone 5 design concepts? >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.