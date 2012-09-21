The iPhone 5 Is Mind-Blowingly Fast

Photo: Business Insider

I just unboxed the iPhone 5, and the first thing that jumps out as I play with it — this thing is fast.Like, super insanely fast. Like, so fast, I ran across the room to show Joe how fast it is.



I’ve been on an AT&T iPhone 4, which struggles to handle the web. I switched to Verizon LTE for the iPhone 5 and it’s just screamingly fast. Faster than the in-office wifi, fast.

My colleague Kevin Smith has the iPhone 5 on AT&T LTE and it’s also super fast.

For what it’s worth, I’ve used Samsung’s Android phones on LTE and I don’t remember them being this fast.

Seriously. This thing is speedy.

Watch just how fast it is:

Don’t Miss: The iPhone 5 Unboxed!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.