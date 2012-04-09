The iPhone 5 Is Coming In October, Says Head Of HR At Foxconn

Apple CEO Tim Cook, whispering the release date of the new iPhone to every Foxconn worker

Photo: iFeng

The head of Foxconn’s HR department says they’ve received the order to make the new iPhone, and it will be released in October, Kotaku reports via South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper.This fits with what we’ve been hearing all along from various sources.



Last week, a Foxconn recruiter said the company was looking for 18,000 employees to make the new iPhone, which would be released in June.

That time line never made sense because last year Apple shifted to a fall release for the iPhone, and it seems like it’s going to keep that schedule.

[Via 9 to 5 Mac]

