Check Out How Good The iPhone Would Look In Different colours

Apple is rumoured to be releasing the next iPhone, the iPhone 5S, in different colours.



To get an idea of what that might look like, designer Martin Hajek built some renders of the iPhone in colour for a Dutch iPhone site.

You can see two of the images below. They look a lot better than we would expect.

This could be a very easy way for Apple to add a little spice to what is otherwise expected to be a boring update to the iPhone.

iPhoneclub

iPhoneclubSee more photos at iPhoneclub >

