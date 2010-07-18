The iPhone 4 Is Like A Double Rainbow For Fanboys

Now that Antennagate is all over, the anti-Apple shouting will die down, and be drowned out by the steady praise of the Apple fans who love their new iPhone 4s.



And boy do they love it.

Take TechCrunch’s MG Siegler, who is so high on the iPhone 4 that his boss, Michael Arrington, compared him to John Gruber, and put together this video:



For those unfamiliar with the source material, here it is:



