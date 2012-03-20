The iPad's Retina Display Is Better Than You Think It Is

Photo: MacRumors

Display nerds take note!We just got off the phone with Dr. Raymond M. Soneira of DisplayMate, a company specializing in optimising display technology, to talk about the new iPad’s Retina display.



Here’s what we learned:

The Retina display was marketed to the public as being one of the highest resolution displays out there, but that doesn’t begin to cover its other strengths.

In addition to its killer resolution, the iPad shows colours so truly and accurately that it’s nearly good enough to be a reference monitor for a television studio.

Soneira also called attention to its sharpness, although he says the only time you’ll actually appreciate it is while reading very fine text.

So what does this mean practically? If your line of work requires precise imaging abilities, the new iPad is likely up to the challenge. If you’re a professional photographer, you can colour-correct on the go.

For video, you can edit home movies knowing exactly how the colours will look in the finished product. That’s pretty impressive for a mobile device.

Soneira also mentioned the example that doctors will be able to use the iPad to accurately study medical images, such as MRIs and x-rays.

As long as Apple keeps pushing its display technology forward at the same rate as is has in the past, the future looks very exciting.

