The iPad nearly had a kickstand

Apple’s iPad could have had a kickstand like Microsoft’s Surface Pro, according to concept images shared in the Samsung v. Apple trial.

The ideas come from the earliest stages of development. One of the devices, which is roughly as big as an iPad, has the “iPod” logo on the back as a placeholder whilst the “iPad” name was decided.

Apple sued Samsung over the design of its Galaxy phones and tablets, accusing the company of ripping off the distinctive design. Samsung lost after the judge ruled in Apple’s favour, awarding damages of around $1 billion (£646 million) which was then whittled down to $548 million (£363 million).

The iPad never shipped with a kickstand but the iPad Pro, which was released in November, comes with a case that can be used to prop up the device.

Two types of kickstand are shown. One appears to hold the kickstand within the iPad, putting it flush with the back of the tablet.

Another shows a stand that comes from the centre of the device, propping it up like a laptop screen without the keyboard.

NOW WATCH: The biggest security mistakes people make with online banking



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.