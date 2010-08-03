The iPad Just Got A Bit More Glamourous

When Glamour editrix Cindi Leive sat on an Internet Week media panel with Arianna Huffington and Dan Abrams in early June, she gushed about how excited she was for Glamour’s forthcoming iPad app.



“I think the iPad is incredibly exciting for magazines,” she said. “This is the very beginning of the tablet era. It’s an incredibly exciting area.”

Glamour’s iPad (and iPhone) app launched today, making it the fourth Conde Nast title to offer content on that platform (GQ, Vanity Fair and Wired were the first; The New Yorker’s is in the works), and Leive is still, well, very excited.

“We think we’ve developed a kick arse product with Conde Nast Digital,” she told The New York Observer’s John Koblin.

Kick arse!

The app, which costs $3.99, will help boost Glamour’s Audit Bureau of Circulations numbers.

Koblin writes:

The app doesn’t have quite the blow-you-away majesty that the Wired app delivered (and delivered with some pretty impressive sale numbers for its June issue), but it’s a solid first try. If you read the magazine in the landscape view on the iPad, there is — violá — a PDF of your September issue of Glamour (by the way, that’s the one with Jennifer Lopez on the cover, which, considering the American Idol rumours, looks like insanely good timing). But if you bring it into portrait view, you get all sorts of iPad-only content (shopping, or, a video in how to apply fake eyelashes!).

Peter Kafka also has a rundown of the app’s features.

Video below:



