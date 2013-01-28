How The iPad Changed The World In Three Short Years

Photo: YouTube/thisisliving93

Three years ago today, on January 27, 2010, Steve Jobs stood on a stage in San Francisco.First he talked about how Apple invented the modern laptop in 1991 and revolutionised the smartphone with the iPhone in 2007.



Then he asked: “Is there room for a third category of device in the middle? Something that’s between a laptop and a smartphone?”

After trashing an existing category of devices – the netbook – Jobs’s tone of voice changed. It grew hushed and fervent.

And then he said: “We think we’ve got something that is. We’d like to show it to you today for the first time. And we call it…the iPad.”

The world hasn’t been the same since.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.