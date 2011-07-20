The iPad Is Now Bigger Than The Mac

Photo: AP

Apple now makes money from the iPad than any other product except the iPhone.Apple reported iPad revenues of $6.1 billion. That’s behind only the iPhone, which took in $13.3 billion.



All Macs combined were only $5.1 billion.

Full stats are available on Apple’s site.

Overall, iOS products made up more than 2/3ds of the company’s revenue.

The company blew the doors off its Q3 earnings, and sold 9.25 million iPads — ahead of the most optimistic “amateur” estimates of 8.4 million.

