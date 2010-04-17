iPad Banned By Princeton And Other Universities

The iPad is not ready for some universities, Dow Jones reports.



George Washington University and Princeton are rejecting the iPad, citing security issues, according to Dow Jones. Cornell University is seeing connectivity issues.

GW says its wireless network’s security features don’t let the iPad, or iPhone or iPod touch connect.

Dow Jones says Princeton blocked 20% of iPads from its network when it realised malfunctions could screw up the school’s computer system.

Maybe there’s something to Israel’s plan to ban to the iPad, after all?

