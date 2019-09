Apple’s iPad tablet isn’t just for geeks, yuppies, and rich people. It’s also for grandparents.



That may not be the target audience you’re thinking of for a $500 piece of high-tech metal and glass. But it actually makes sense. Why is that?

Continue reading at CNN.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.