LaGuardia's Delta Terminal Is Packed With iPads As Far As The Eye Can See

iPads In Laguardia

If you want to see how big an impact Apple’s iPad is having on the world, look no further than the Delta terminal in New York City’s LaGuardia airport.The terminal has been recently renovated. It is now stuffed with iPads as far as the eye can see.

I was there on Sunday for a flight to Florida, and I was stunned at how the iPad is integral to the terminal. If you want to order food, you do it through an iPad. If you’re waiting for your flight, there’s an iPad at every table.

This is good news for Apple on two fronts. The immediate, and obvious benefit, is that it sold hundreds of iPads to OTG, which handles the services in Delta’s terminals. That’s a brand new enterprise market for Apple.

The secondary benefit is that thousands of consumers a day will be given a free introduction to the iPad. They get hands on time with an iPad. While it’s a popular device, it’s still relatively new. So this is a good way for people to get comfortable with the iPad. When, or if they decide to buy a tablet, Apple has an advantage.

There’s a risk for Apple, too. Right now, the iPads are new and work well. Over time they could become old and broken down giving users a bad experience.

For now, though, they worked well, and as a traveller I thought they were great. I snapped some pictures to illustrate how it works.

This restaurant has an iPad at every table so you can just order without a server

And in the waiting area, there are tables with iPads

They're not just sitting there, people are really using them

Here's another food stop where you order food on an iPad

Another table with people using iPads

Here's how it works. You sit down, charge other gadgets and pick up an iPad ...

There are a few apps to choose from.

I went with the Internet, which has some suggested web sites.

I ignored their suggestions for a much more interesting read

Before I logged in, I punched in my flight. At the bottom it keeps track of your flight.

30 minutes to go! The iPad asks if I want to order food.

If I did want to buy food, I could just swipe my credit card here.

The downside to this system is that there are no more benches/comfy wide seats for people

This is just about all that remains of the old school terminal seating

Instead, there are stylish booths with iPads, and stools

If you get there early, you can get a seat with an iPad, but ...

... when you're done, wash your hands! Think about all the gross germs and bacteria that must be on iPads that everyone from around the world is touching. Yucky!

And now, an appreciation for Apple's other great product

