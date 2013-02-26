LaGuardia's Delta Terminal Is Packed With iPads As Far As The Eye Can See

Photo: Jay Yarow, Business Insider

If you want to see how big an impact Apple’s iPad is having on the world, look no further than the Delta terminal in New York City’s LaGuardia airport.The terminal has been recently renovated. It is now stuffed with iPads as far as the eye can see.



I was there on Sunday for a flight to Florida, and I was stunned at how the iPad is integral to the terminal. If you want to order food, you do it through an iPad. If you’re waiting for your flight, there’s an iPad at every table.

This is good news for Apple on two fronts. The immediate, and obvious benefit, is that it sold hundreds of iPads to OTG, which handles the services in Delta’s terminals. That’s a brand new enterprise market for Apple.

The secondary benefit is that thousands of consumers a day will be given a free introduction to the iPad. They get hands on time with an iPad. While it’s a popular device, it’s still relatively new. So this is a good way for people to get comfortable with the iPad. When, or if they decide to buy a tablet, Apple has an advantage.

There’s a risk for Apple, too. Right now, the iPads are new and work well. Over time they could become old and broken down giving users a bad experience.

For now, though, they worked well, and as a traveller I thought they were great. I snapped some pictures to illustrate how it works.

