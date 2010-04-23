iPad Helps A 99-Year-Old Woman Read Again

At 99 years of age, Virginia Campbell has glaucoma and can’t read large-print books. “There wasn’t enough contrast between the print and the page,” said Campbell.



Portland, Ore.’s Fox 12 tells a heartwarming story of how the Apple iPad has become more than just a gadget to Mrs. Campbell.

“The device’s oversized type and the contrast between the bright background and bold letters help bring stories into focus.”

Below is video posted by Virginia’s family of her using the iPad:



