CRAZY CNBC REPORT: The iPad 3 Will Be Announced Next Week In New York City

The iPad 3 will be unveiled at an event in New York City, CNBC is reporting on Twitter.This contradicts All Things D’s report from a few weeks ago that the announcement would take place in San Francisco.



But Jim Dalrymple, a well-connected Apple blogger, says on Twitter that CNBC is wrong and the event will be held in San Francisco.

We’re inclined to believe Dalrymple over CNBC on this one.

CNBC’s tweet also says the iPad 3 will have a quad-core processor.

Many recent rumours have said the iPad 3 won’t have a quad-core processor, but a slightly faster version of the current dual-core processor found in the iPad 2.

UPDATE: CNBC just tweeted out two clarifications on its report. The first tweet says CNBC reporter Jon Fortt is sticking by his report that the iPad 3 will be announced in New York, calling it a “key location.”

However, CNBC says the quad-core processor claim comes from a report on iMore, not Fortt’s sources.

It sounds like CNBC is doing its best to backtrack on its initial claim. We’ll keep you posted.

UPDATE 2: The CNBC report is definitely bogus. Apple just sent out media invites to the iPad 3 event. It’ll take place March 7 at 10 a.m. Pacific in San Francisco, not New York.

