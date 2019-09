Photo: Apple Daily

The iPad 3 will have an 8 megapixel camera, according to a report in Hong Kong newspaper, Apple Daily.That means the iPad 3’s camera will be the same as what’s in the iPhone 4S, says 9 to 5 Mac. (The iPhone 4S camera is really good.)



