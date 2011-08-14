UPDATED: The Iowa Straw Poll In Pictures

AMES, Iowa—Today’s Iowa GOP Straw Poll is a key test for the Republican Presidential candidates.



Gov. Mike Huckabee described it to Business Insider as separating the wheat from the chaff, establishing the serious candidates from the also-rans.

Most of the candidates have purchased space at the Iowa State campus and put up tents and organised armies of volunteers to wrangle up votes.

