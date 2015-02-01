The 'Shark Tank' Investors Agree That This Is The Worst Pitch They Have Seen On The Show

Remember when Bluetooth headsets were a convenient, socially acceptable way to answer your mobile phone without having to take it out of your pocket?

Now, many cheap pairs of headphones come with built-in microphones that don’t make you look like an idiot, but imagine if you could answer your calls without needing to fuss with any accessory. That’s what drove Darrin Johnson to enter the “Shark Tank” in the pilot episode of the reality pitch show.

He presented his Ionic Ear, a Bluetooth device that could be surgically implanted in the user’s ear canal. It required a cotton swab-sized charger to be inserted every night.

In the past six seasons of “Shark Tank,” no product has been so out of touch with what consumers needed or desired, and no presentation has been as awkward as Johnson’s.

“That was the worst pitch,” investor Barbara Corcoran tells Business Insider. Corcoran brought it up in a special retrospective segment on the series’ 100th episode, and all of the investors agreed that it would be hard to top the Ionic Ear. (Johnson, a telecommunications engineer, did not respond to a request for comment.)

Here’s a breakdown of the pitch.

