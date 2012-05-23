The New Adventure Camera That Will Give The GoPro A Run For Its Money

Since the revolutionary GoPro camera came on the scene in 2004, it has developed into a massive success.



Everyone from surfers to cyclists, to race-car drivers and all- around adventurers have taken to the device as the go-to camera for that hard-to-get shot.

Last year the company sold roughly 800,000 cameras at $300 each and did $250 million in revenue. Its closest competitor, Contour, brought in $15.1 million in revenue in 2011. Since it created the wearable-camera space, GoPro has essentially been running away with the market.

But one company is hoping to change that.

World Wide Licenses, the makers of the new ION Air Pro camera, have just launched their new mountable camera that they hope will make a big dent in the adventure camera space.

The ION Air Pro costs $229, and its deluxe package that includes the camera, a wifi port, and a variety mounts and accessories comes up to $349.

We just received one to do some testing of our own. But before we hit the outdoors, we thought we’d give you a look at what the ION Air Pro looks like and what you can expect from this new, promising adventure camera.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.