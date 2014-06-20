Students Created An 'Invisible' Lookout In A Scottish National Park

Kind of like Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak, this Scottish lookout box was designed to be undetectable.

And the results are kind of magical.

Glasgow architecture students Angus Ritchie and Daniel Tyler designed and constructed the cube so it would not disturb the stunning landscape at Trossachs National Park.

The project was commissioned by the Scottish Scenic Routes Initiative with a $US7,000 budget.

According to Co.Design, the University of Strathclyde students constructed the cube from birch ply, stainless steel, and hardwood, and uses low-tech mirrors to stay nearly invisible. The lookout includes a platform, open entryway, and bench seating inside, providing for an awesome vantage point.

See more photos below:

And here’s a video of The Lookout. Can you even spot it in the wide shots?

