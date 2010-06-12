The Inventory Adjustment That Boosted GDP Is Now Over

The Manufacturing and Trade Inventories and Sales report from the Census Bureau today showed that the inventory adjustment is over:



Inventories. Manufacturers’ and trade inventories, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $1,354.3 billion, up 0.4 per cent (±0.1%) from March 2010, but down 2.8 per cent (±0.3%) from April 2009.

Inventories/Sales Ratio. The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of April was 1.23. The April 2009 ratio was 1.43.

This graph shows the inventory to sales ratio. This has declined sharply to 1.23 (SA) from the peak of 1.48 back in Jan 2009. This could decline further – the trend is definitely down over time – but clearly the inventory adjustment is over.

This is important because the change in inventory added significantly to Q4 GDP growth and some to Q1 GDP. See BEA line 13: the contribution to GDP in Q4 2009 from ‘Change in private inventories’ was 3.79 of the 5.9 per cent annualized increase in Q4 GDP. In Q1 2010. the ‘change in private inventories’ was 1.65 of the 3.0 per cent annualized increase.

Any boost to Q2 GDP from inventory changes will be minor.

It now appears the inventory adjustment is over. Further growth in inventories will depend on increases in underlying demand. This is part of the 2nd half slowdown forecast.

