The Inventor Of The GIF Says Everyone Is Pronouncing 'GIF' Incorrectly

Steve Wilhite, the inventor of the GIF, a file format that’s used to create moving images on the web, says everyone is pronouncing GIF incorrectly.



Speaking with The New York Times, he said, “The Oxford English Dictionary accepts both pronunciations … They are wrong. It is a soft ‘G,’ pronounced ‘jif.’ End of story.”

Unfortunately for him, just because he invented it, doesn’t mean he gets to dictate how it’s pronounced. Everyone calls it a GIF (as in gift without the t), so that’s how it goes.

