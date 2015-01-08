'The Interview' Will Be Released In UK Cinemas On Feb. 9

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Cast members James Franco (L) and Seth Rogen pose during premiere of the film ‘The Interview’ in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

The controversial Sony Picture film “The Interview” is set for a UK theatrical release on Feb. 6, the Independent reports.

The movie is currently available online through a variety of Video On Demand (VOD) services — including YouTube, Xbox Live, Amazon Instant Video, and Google Play — but it’s previously been difficult for Britons to access legal copies of the film due to regional restrictions on the services.

Starring James Franco and Seth Rogan, the buddy comedy centres around a fictional assassination attempt on North Korean President Kim Jong-Un. It became the centre of worldwide controversy in December 2013, after a devastating hack on Sony Pictures was apparently motivated by the film.

The film’s release was initially cancelled altogether, following the leak of vast swathes of confidential company data and threats against movie-goers. However, Sony subsequently opted for a limited theatrical run in the United States and to distribute the movie through online VOD services.

After a Christmas Eve release, the film made $US15 million (£9.9 million) in its first four days. It’s since brought in more than $US31 million (£20.5 million), making it the “No. 1 online film of all time,” Sony claims. It’s already been rented or purchased more than 4.3 million times, and is easily on track to recoup its $US44 million (£29 million) budget.

Meanwhile, evidence is beginning to mount that the North Korean government was behind the hack on Sony Pictures. On Wednesday, FBI Director James Comey said that the hackers “got sloppy” and accidentally revealed their IP addresses, which were known to be used exclusively by North Korea.

Here’s UK trailer:

