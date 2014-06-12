James Franco And Seth Rogen Try To Kill Kim Jong-Un In 'The Interview' Trailer

James Franco and Seth Rogen are joining forces again for another comedy which may leave Kim Jong-Un unhappy.

Sony Pictures just released the first teaser trailer for “The Interview,” in which the two run a celebrity tabloid show.

The pair get recruited by the CIA to assassinate Jong-Un after they land an interview with the North Korean dictator who just so happens to be a fan of their show.

Franco and Rogen have built quite a reputation for their comedies lately after the success of last year’s “This is the End” (which made $US126 million) and this summer’s “Neighbours” ($225 million).

“The Interview” is in theatres this October.

Watch the trailer below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.