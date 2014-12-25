Here's Why A Texas Movie Chain Decided To Show 'The Interview' On Christmas

The Interview was put back into theatres Tuesday, December 23 when Sony Pictures Entertainment announced a limited Christmas Day theatrical release for the comedy that provoked an international incident with North Korea and outrage over its cancelled release.
The unusual release will give indie theatres a chance to debut the most talked-about movie in the country.
Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.
