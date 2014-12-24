Here Are All The Theatres Showing 'The Interview' Christmas Day

Sony announced Tuesday it will give a limited release to “The Interview” starring James Franco and Seth Rogen on Christmas Day.
The film’s initial release was canceled by big theatre chains after hackers threatened movie theatres planning to screen the film.
This is going to be one of the hottest tickets on Christmas Day; however, not every theatre will be showing the controversial film about the assassination of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
Where can you see it?
Below is a list of theatres that will be showing “The Interview” on Dec. 25.
Note that Texas theatre chain Alamo Drafthouse will screen the film. The Drafthouse announced its theatres will be screening “The Interview” through Jan. 1.
We’ll continue to update this list until it’s complete.
Arizona
California
Mission Grove Theatre, Riverside
Colorado
Georgia
Missouri
Alamo Drafthouse, Kansas City
MX Movies, St. Louis
New York
Ohio
Tower City Cinemas, Cleveland
Gateway Film Center, Columbus
Grandview Theatre, Columbus
Pennsylvania
Texas
Alamo Drafthouse, Austin
Alamo Drafthouse, Dallas/Fort Worth
Alamo Drafthouse, Richardson
Alamo Drafthouse, San Antonio
Virginia
Know a theatre showing “The Interview” that isn’t on this list? Send me an email kacuna[at]businessinsider[dot]com.
