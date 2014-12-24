Here Are All The Theatres Showing 'The Interview' Christmas Day

Sony Pictures ‘The Interview’ will be in select theatres on Dec. 25.

Sony announced Tuesday it will give a limited release to “The Interview” starring James Franco and Seth Rogen on Christmas Day.

The film’s initial release was canceled by big theatre chains after hackers threatened movie theatres planning to screen the film.

This is going to be one of the hottest tickets on Christmas Day; however, not every theatre will be showing the controversial film about the assassination of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Where can you see it?

Below is a list of theatres that will be showing “The Interview” on Dec. 25.

Note that Texas theatre chain Alamo Drafthouse will screen the film. The Drafthouse announced its theatres will be screening “The Interview” through Jan. 1.

We’ll continue to update this list until it’s complete.

Arizona

Harkin’s Valley Art, Tempe

California

Mission Grove Theatre, Riverside

Colorado



Alamo Drafthouse, Littleton

Georgia

The Plaza Atlanta

Missouri

Alamo Drafthouse, Kansas City

MX Movies, St. Louis

New York

Alamo Drafthouse, Yonkers

Ohio

Tower City Cinemas, Cleveland

Gateway Film Center, Columbus

Grandview Theatre, Columbus

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Southside Works

Texas

Alamo Drafthouse, Austin

Alamo Drafthouse, Dallas/Fort Worth

Alamo Drafthouse, Richardson

Alamo Drafthouse, San Antonio

Virginia

The Alamo Drafthouse, Ashburn

Know a theatre showing “The Interview” that isn’t on this list? Send me an email kacuna[at]businessinsider[dot]com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.