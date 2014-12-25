Hollywood Is Celebrating The Release Of 'The Interview'

Sony Pictures ‘The Interview’ will now play at select theatres.

On Tuesday, Sony executives decided that they would release “The Interview,” in theatres. The movie will be playing as many as 300 select theatres nationwide starting Christmas Day. Wednesday, Sony announced the film was made available online for streaming.

When the controversial movie was originally pulled from theatres, celebrities demonstrated their outrage on Twitter. Now, celebrities are celebrating its release.

“The Interview” stars James Franco and Seth Rogen were among the first to celebrate thanking Sony and recommending people see it in theatres.

The people have spoken! Freedom has prevailed! Sony didn’t give up! The Interview will be shown at theatres willing to play it on Xmas day!

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 23, 2014

VICTORY!!!!!!!The PEOPLE and THE PRESIDENT have spoken!!!SONY to release THE INTERVIEW in theatres… http://t.co/0KyZQAB6cf

— James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 23, 2014

CELEBRATING!!!!!”The Interview” starring Seth Rogen and James Flacco saved by President Obacco! I… http://t.co/VXDy7NFtPe

— James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 23, 2014