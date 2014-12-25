Hollywood Is Celebrating The Release Of 'The Interview'

Mallory Schlossberg
The interview movie posterSony Pictures‘The Interview’ will now play at select theatres.

On Tuesday, Sony executives decided that they would release “The Interview,” in theatres. The movie will be playing as many as 300 select theatres nationwide starting Christmas Day. Wednesday, Sony announced the film was made available online for streaming.

When the controversial movie was originally pulled from theatres, celebrities demonstrated their outrage on Twitter. Now, celebrities are celebrating its release.

“The Interview” stars James Franco and Seth Rogen were among the first to celebrate thanking Sony and recommending people see it in theatres.