'The Interview' Movie Posters Are Going For Over $500 Online

Kirsten Acuna
The interview movie posterSony Pictures

Since Sony has pulled its controversial movie “The Interview” starring James Franco and Seth Rogen, posters for the film have made their way onto bidding sites like eBay for hundreds of dollars.

Huffington Post editor Alexander C. Kaufman noticed posters being auctioned for as much as $US550.

Normally, you can get a movie poster for around $US10. 

We’ve found a few posters being auctioned at the $US300 and $US500 range.

Ebay the intervieweBay screenshot
Interview postereBay screencap
The interview james franco postereBay screencap

There’s also this one, which is going for over $US1,200.

The interview poster ebayeBay screencap

 

 

