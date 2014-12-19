'The Interview' Movie Posters Are Going For Over $500 Online

Since Sony has pulled its controversial movie “The Interview” starring James Franco and Seth Rogen, posters for the film have made their way onto bidding sites like eBay for hundreds of dollars.

Huffington Post editor Alexander C. Kaufman noticed posters being auctioned for as much as $US550.

Movie posters for “The Interview” are going for $US550 http://t.co/Qqr3uk4WUf pic.twitter.com/JbbYbWFNAH

— Alexander C. Kaufman (@AlexCKaufman) December 18, 2014

Normally, you can get a movie poster for around $US10.

We’ve found a few posters being auctioned at the $US300 and $US500 range.

There’s also this one, which is going for over $US1,200.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.