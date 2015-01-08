'The Interview' Makes $31 Million, Mostly From Online Sales

Controversial comedy film “The Interview” has made $US31 million in total streaming revenues since its release on Christmas Eve, CNN’s Brian Stelter reports.

The film made $US15 million online in its first four days, which means the film doubled its online revenue in its second week available.

At this rate, Sony could recoup the film’s $US44 million budget within the next week.

In a press release, Sony says “The Interview” is now the “No. 1 online film of all time,” having been rented or purchased a total of 4.3 million times since Christmas Eve.

These figures reflects receipts from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4. Sony’s figures are not independently verifiable.

The film was originally going to be released in theatres nationwide on Christmas Day, but Sony put the kibosh on those plans in mid-December after a group of hackers — having already leaked a massive amount of internal Sony data online — threatened violence on any theatres showing the film.

Some theatres agreed to show the film, but big movie chains like Regal and AMC still aren’t playing “The Interview.” As a result, the Seth Rogen-James Franco comedy has only made about $US5 million from its limited release in independent movie theatres across the country.

It’s easy to find “The Interview” online, however. It’s available for rental and purchase through YouTube, Google Play, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Amazon Instant Video, and more. The film has also been pirated several million times, as well.

