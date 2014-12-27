'The Interview' Raked In A Reported $1 Million From Theatres On Opening Day

Seth Rogen’s latest comedy, “The Interview,” was released online on Dec. 24 — and in about 331 independent theatres nationwide on Christmas Day.

It reportedly raked in $US1 million in box office sales for Sony.

That’s about $US3,000 per theatre, a decent opening day turnout. A number of theatres reported sold-out showings.

The $US1 million estimate does not include online rentals and purchases of the movie, which cost $US5.99 and $US14.99 respectively. “The Interview” remains the top rental on both YouTube and Google Play.

“I think it will do even better online,” says CNN’s Brian Stelter, who estimates “many millions more” in sales via users who access the movie via Wi-Fi. Stelter points out that if just 1 million people rent the flick online, Sony will earn an additional $US6 million. The movie was illegally downloaded 750,000 times yesterday, according to TorrentFreak.

Sony hasn’t announced online sales, and it’s possible it never will. While you can’t see how many people have actually watched “The Interview” on YouTube, the flick has more than 110,000 upvotes on the platform and about 20,000 downvotes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.