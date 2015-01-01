You'll Be Able To Rent 'The Interview' Starting Today Through Video-On-Demand

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Cast members James Franco (L) and Seth Rogen pose during premiere of the film ‘The Interview’ in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Sony has just announced that “The Interview” will be available to rent through various video-on-demand services including Time Warner Cable, Comcast, and others.

The announcement comes one week after Microsoft and Google said that the controversial film would be available through Google Play and Xbox Video.

“The Interview” will hit video-on-demand services from all of the following cable and satellite providers: Bright House Networks, Comcast, Cox Communications, Time Warner, Cablevision, Charter Communications, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS, Direct TV, Vudu, and Walmart’s digital video-on-demand.

Verizon and Vudu customers will be able to buy the film in addition to renting it.

Sony says “The Interview” will hit these platforms starting Wednesday and will roll out to other markets over the weekend.

Sony initially pulled “The Interview” from its theatrical release after a group of hackers known as the Guardians of Peace threatened the company. Soon after, President Obama said in a news conference that Sony made a “mistake” by giving into the hackers and cancelling the film’s release.

Since “The Interview” was released on Dec. 24, it has been purchased and rented more than 2 million times.

