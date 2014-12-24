Sony Is Going To Let Theatres Show 'The Interview' On Christmas After All

It looks like audiences will be able to catch “The Interview” at theatres on Christmas after all.

Sony has authorised screenings of the comedy starring James Franco and Seth Rogen, according to Tim League, the founder of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

Breaking news: Sony has authorised screenings of THE INTERVIEW on Christmas Day. We are making shows available within the hour. #Victory

The Dallas Morning News also reported Sony is in discussions to allow theatres to screen the film.

Sources familiar with the situation tell The Dallas Morning News that Sony executives are discussing the likelihood of a Thursday release during a conference call that was scheduled to begin at 10 this morning Dallas time.

The Plaza Atlanta theatre in Georgia has already announced that it will screen the controversial film about two journalists sent to North Korea to interview and assassinate Kim Jong-un several times on Christmas Day.

So far, The Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas and The Plaza Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia are two theatres that will release the film on Christmas.

According to The Wrap, Sony will also announce a video on demand release for the film.

Sony previously pulled “The Interview” from its Dec. 25 release. Multiple theatre chains canceled screenings of the film after threats were made against theatres showing the film.

In a news conference Friday, President Obama said Sony made a mistake pulling “The Interview” release after a cyberattack from a group referring to themselves as the Guardians of Peace.

Since then, Sony has been looking for an outlet on which to distribute the comedy.

A deal to get the movie onto Dish Network fell apart for undisclosed reasons. Earlier reports also suggested Sony may have considered releasing the film on its free streaming platform Crackle.

We have reached out to Sony for comment.

