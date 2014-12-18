Hollywood Is Outraged That Sony Pulled 'The Interview'

After Sony announced late Wednesday that the studio was pulling “The Interview” from its planned Christmas Day theatrical release following threats from hackers, Hollywood wasn’t pleased.
Many argued that the studio gave into the hackers and violated the First Amendment. Everyone from Jimmy Kimmel to Newt Gingrich has weighed in:
Dear Sony Hackers: now that u run Hollywood, I’d also like less romantic comedies, fewer Michael Bay movies and no more Transformers.
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 17, 2014
THE INTERVIEW is now poised to shatter the world record for “spite viewings.”
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 17, 2014
It’s a comedy about the world’s worst dictator. Yet Hollywood’s caved to a bit of bullying? Incredible. > http://t.co/X7JxNUFKf3 #sony
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 17, 2014
What 1st Amendment? #sony
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 17, 2014
We are all @Sethrogen
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2014
America will NEVER give in to the demands of terrorists! (unless they don’t like our movies in which case we will fold like a beach chair.)
— Danny Züker (@DannyZuker) December 17, 2014
So every time anyone ever makes a threat to, say, a chain of stores, or all the airports in the country, we should shut ’em down?
— Richard Roeper (@richardroeper) December 17, 2014
. @JuddApatow I agree wholeheartedly. An un-American act of cowardice that validates terrorist actions and sets a terrifying precedent.
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 17, 2014
Saw @Sethrogen at JFK. Both of us have never seen or heard of anything like this. Hollywood has done Neville Chamberlain proud today.
— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 17, 2014
.@RobLowe it wasn’t the hackers who won, it was the terrorists and almost certainly the North Korean dictatorship, this was an act of war
— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 17, 2014
City of Atlanta demands all remaining prints of gone with the wind be destroyed
— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 17, 2014
There goes my Hitler comedy.
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 17, 2014
Worried about the prospects for my new film,”Abbot and Costello Fuck North Korea’s Mum.”
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 17, 2014
Rogen’s pal Judd Apatow has been the most outspoken:
I think it is disgraceful that these theatres are not showing The Interview. Will they pull any movie that gets an anonymous threat now?
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 17, 2014
What if an anonymous person got offended by something an executive at Coke said. Will we all have to stop drinking Coke?
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 17, 2014
We also don’t know that it isn’t a disgruntled employee or a hacker. Do we think North Korea has troops on the ground in the US? Ridiculous
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 17, 2014
This only guarantees that this movie will be seen by more people on Earth than it would have before. Legally or illegally all will see it.
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 17, 2014
