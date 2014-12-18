Hollywood Is Outraged That Sony Pulled 'The Interview'

Aly Weisman
The interview james franco seth rogenSony/’The Interview’

After Sony announced late Wednesday that the studio was pulling “The Interview” from its planned Christmas Day theatrical release following threats from hackers, Hollywood wasn’t pleased.

Many argued that the studio gave into the hackers and violated the First Amendment. Everyone from Jimmy Kimmel to Newt Gingrich has weighed in:

Rogen’s pal Judd Apatow has been the most outspoken:

