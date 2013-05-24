'The Internship' Movie Is A Two-Hour Commercial For Google [REVIEW]

‘The Internship’ stars Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn

On June 7, a comedy about two 40-somethings becoming interns at Google hits theatres.



Liz Gannes of AllThingsD recently got a chance to attend a screening of the movie, “The Internship.” Her take: “It’s a two-hour commercial for Google.”

“The Internship” is positive toward Google, but still feels authentic, Gannes said an interview with director Shawn Levy.

For example, Google either sent or verified and approved every computer screen and white board featured in the movie. Levy wanted the movie to be as accurate as possible, even in the small details.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin even has a couple of cameos. At one point, he’s seen on an elliptical bike wearing “bizarre neon green slippers.”

But Levy stressed to Gannes that they didn’t pay Google, and Google didn’t pay them.

“I’ve been very impressed with how much autonomy they’ve given us creatively,” Levy said. “They were just really happy, because the movie was funny, and it had the spirit that they were hoping for.”

Head on over to AllThingsD to check out Gannes’s Q&A with director Shawn Levy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.