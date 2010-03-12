The Internet Wins: Betty White Will Host SNL

From the Associated Press:



NEW YORK (AP) – The Internet has gotten its way: Betty White will host “Saturday Night Live.”

NBC said Thursday that the 88-year-old actress will host the show May 8. “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels says he can’t think of a better way to spend Mother’s Day weekend than with White.

The announcement followed a campaign on Facebook urging the sketch show to make White a host. The group attracted nearly half-a-million supporters.

White, whose starring roles include “The Golden Girls,” was given a lifetime achievement award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

