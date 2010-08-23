The Internet Still Hasn't Figured Out How To Kill Your Huge Cable Bill

Photo: The New York Times

Despite the proliferation of video on the web, and one big recession, consumers have been reluctant to give up their cable bill, notes the New York Times this morning.Unlike the newspapers, books and music, the cable companies have been able to fend off the challenge from the Internet. The NYT produced the chart on the right which shows that cable subscription has remained relatively steady.



It’s not for a lack of trying, though. There’s a plenty of web video sites, and plenty of devices trying to put that web video on your TV. The problem is none of them offer live, high quality content, and it’s rare that you’ll find live sports available for viewing, too.

This is what makes Google and Apple’s attempts to crack the market this fall interesting. Apple has already failed once in the TV market. Google is meeting a brick wall when it tries to get partners for Google TV. Even Microsoft has tried to break the cable model with Xbox, but it hasn’t left much of an impact.

Here’s the one thing technologically savvy people seem to forget when debating TV on the web. Cable TV is actually a pretty good deal, and it’s really easy to use. For just $50 a month you get 200 channels and dead simple system for watching TV.

If you were to try and replace it with a Netflix account, an MLB TV subscription, buying TV shows from iTunes, and trying to hook up a computer to the TV, it would end up being almost the same price, with much less choice. And it’s a much bigger headache to operate.

Disclosure: I don’t have cable, because I don’t watch a lot of TV. I have gotten into fights with my fiancee about this, especially when we first moved in. She wanted cable, I argued it wasn’t needed. We watch shows on Netflix through the Wii, we watch Hulu, I’ve paid $10 for MobiTV, I’ve paid $20 per month for MLB TV. I’ve also desperately searched for bootleg streams of football games on Monday nights, clinging to my belief that I don’t need cable tv (which is largely true.)

I’ve also gone to bars and shelled out $10-$20 on food and beer to watch basketball games. So, from personal experience I can say that there’s ups and downs with skipping out on a cable bill. I probably save money, but not so much that it’s REALLY worth it. I’m just a cheap stubborn fool.

