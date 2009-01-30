The Internet Says Farewell To A Friend, Martin Schaedel

If you’re one of the thousands of people who’s known young Internet dealmaker/entrepreneur Martin Schaedel on the Internet or in person, you might have heard by now that he died yesterday in a plane crash in Santa Monica.



You can read an excellent story about Martin on the L.A. Times‘ site, or see more thoughts about Martin by New York venture capitalist Fred Wilson here, or my former colleague Peter Kafka, who introduced me to Martin, here.

I met Martin about a year ago when he dropped by our new office. He had just bought a new Canon digital camera and convinced me to buy the lens he’d just purchased. The goofy portraits he shot of Peter and me that day have since been replaced on Martin’s Flickr stream with better-looking folks and incredible vacation photos. Martin booked more airline miles per year — for work and pleasure — than anyone I know. (Almost 100,000 miles last year — “an OK year,” he said.)

After meeting, I’d hear from Martin on IM every few weeks. Typical conversation starter: “You know any media companies for sale?” he’d ask. “What kind?” “Any kind really, preferably not with $650 million in debt though :)”

We’ll miss Martin’s unannounced drop-ins and especially his IMs every time a media deal went through. But we’re also touched to see we’re far from the only ones missing Martin tonight. For instance, here’s a look at his many friends saying goodbye on Twitter. (You may have to refresh to see the real-time feed.)

