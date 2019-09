Photo: Submarine Cable Map

Well, sort of.An extensive network of underwater cables, called submarine communications cables, links up the continents and transmits Internet data at crazy speeds.



And now you can browse an interactive map of these cables at the Submarine Cable Map.

All continents are currently linked except for Antarctica.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.