The 'Internet of Things' will be the world's most massive device market and save companies billions of dollars

BI IntelligenceGrowth in the Internet of Things will peak in 2015
The Internet of Things (IoT) is beginning to grow significantly, as consumers, businesses, and governments recognise the benefit of connecting inert devices to the internet.
In an all-new report from BI Intelligence, we examine what is currently driving growth in the Internet of Things and how various sectors of the economy will embrace IoT innovations.
Here are a few of the key findings from the BI Intelligence report:
- The Internet of Things will be the largest device market in the world. We estimate that by 2019 it will be more than double the size of the smartphone, PC, tablet, connected car, and the wearable market combined.
- The IoT will result in $US1.7 trillion in value added to the global economy in 2019. This includes hardware, software, installation costs, management services, and economic value added from realised IoT efficiencies.
- Device shipments will reach 6.7 billion in 2019 for a five-year CAGR of 61%. Revenue from hardware sales will be only $US50 billion or 8% of the total revenue from IoT-specific efforts, as software makers and infrastructure companies will earn the lion’s share.
- The enterprise sector will lead the IoT, accounting for 46% of device shipments this year, but that share will decline as the government and home sectors gain momentum. By 2019, government will be the leading sector for IoT device shipments.
- The main benefit of growth in the IoT will be increased efficiency and lower costs. The IoT promises increased efficiency within the home, city, and workplace by giving control to the user. However, many are hesitant to use devices as security problems are still an issue.
- The IoT lacks a common set of standards and technologies that would allow for compatibility and ease-of-use. There are currently few standards (or regulations) for what is needed to run an IoT device. Consortia that group together global industrial, tech, and electronics companies are involved in an effort to standardize the IoT and solve the most pressing security concerns.
In full, the report:
- Defines what devices we include in the IoT and how the devices will be controlled
- Forecasts the potential size of the IoT by 2019 in terms of revenue, number of devices, and value-added to the economy
- Examines why factors including the drop in sensor prices, increases in internet penetration, and current sales of smartphones and tablets are the drivers of rapid IoT growth
- Looks at how the home, government, and enterprise sectors use the IoT differently, and lists possible future uses
- Identifies the major consortia of IoT companies and examines what they are doing to help drive IoT growth
- Compares our device estimates to those of other research firms
THE ‘INTERNET OF THINGS’ REPORT $US395.00
NOW WATCH: This 9-year-old makes $US1 million a year opening toys
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.