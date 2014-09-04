The Internet Of Things Makes It To The Dinner Table

YouTube Baidu’s Smart Chopsticks

Baidu, China’s largest search engine that’s often called the “Google of China,” revealed a set of “smart chopsticks” at its annual tech conference Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The sensor-attached chopsticks, known as kuaisou in Chinese, have the ability to detect the sanitary level of your food, the report said. The chopsticks’ sensors are linked to a smartphone or desktop app that shows whether the food’s contamination level is low or high. It will also be able to show the food’s temperature and calories in the future, the report said.

“In the future, via Baidu Kuaisou, you’ll be able to know the origin of oil and water and other foods — whether they have gone bad and what sort of nutrition they contain,” Baidu CEO Robin Li said.

The concept of Kuaisou was first released in April, when Baidu posted a video about it on YouTube. At the time, it was speculated to be an April Fool’s Day joke, but the company confirmed it was based on an actual internal project, according to Technode.

Although Baidu said the product is not ready for the public yet, its spokesperson told The South China Morning Post that the test results have been positive.

Here are some screenshots from the video in April:

This is what the “Smart Chopsticks” look like.

If the blue light goes on, it means the food is OK.

The red light means the food is contaminated.





You can dip it in water. See that blue light?

That means it’s good to go.

Here’s what the app looks like.

Check out the video below:

