The Internet of Things has turned to rubbish

The Internet of Things is when all kinds of objects are connected to the Internet: your car, fridge, washing machine, light bulbs, etc. And now, rubbish bins.

Hume Council, north of Melbourne, may soon fit solar-powered bins that can crush rubbish and use wifi to notify workers when they’re about 85% full.

The BigBelly Solar bins are already used across parts of Europe and in some areas of New South Wales, Western Australia and Tasmania.

But they aren’t cheap, with a bin costing $5,000 or $149 a month over five years.

However, having bins which compact rubbish and notify councils when they need to be attended to means they need to be emptied less often.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.