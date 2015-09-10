The internet is teaming together to reunite this missing 9-year-old refugee with his family

A picture of a 9-year-old missing Syrian child who was separated from his parents on the refugee trail has gone viral.

In a bid to reunite Abdelhay Eydy with his family, TIME reporter Simon Shuster tweeted a picture of him and is encouraging Twitter users to retweet the message in the hope that someone may recognise him.

Abdelhay was found on the Greek island of Leros.

The Greek Islands have been some of the hardest hit areas of Europe when it comes to the refugee crisis. The number of refugees arriving on Greek shores has skyrocketed 750% since last year. According to the UN Refugee Agency “Some 124,000 refugees and migrants had arrived in Greece by sea at the end of July this year.”

Simon Shuster has asked that anyone who knows the child’s whereabouts get in contact with him if they find him.

LOST CHILD Abdelhay Eydy, 9, from Idlib, Syria. Separated from parents on refugee trail. Now in Leros, Greece. RT! pic.twitter.com/mrFKzcJ17Q

— Simon Shuster (@shustry) September 6, 2015

