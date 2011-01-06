The Internet Is Still Ridiculously Small

Photo: Summer via Flickr

The internet is huge, and getting bigger. But it’s also ridiculously small.Especially when you compare it to the rest of the world.



Don’t trust us?

Online advertising is about $40 billion. That’s huge! How big relative to total advertising spending? Still less than 10%

PayPal processed $86 billion in online payments in the twelve months ending Q3 2010. That’s huge! How much did Visa and MasterCard process over that time? Several trillion.

How much revenue did Amazon do in 2010? Almost $25 billion. That’s huge! How much did Wal-Mart do? $405 billion.

Just a reminder of how small the internet still is.

And of how much room we have to grow.

